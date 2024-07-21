Fort Simpson, N.W.T., ferry reopens after week-long closure

The M.V. Lafferty in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., shown here launching into the Liard River, has reopened after a week-long closure. (Jonathan Antoine - image credit)

The M.V. Lafferty ferry in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., has reopened after a week-long closure due to mechanical issues.

The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure announced via social media Saturday evening that the ferry has reopened.

"We apologize for any delays and inconvenience and thank travellers for their patience," the post said.

Now that the ferry has reopened, Fort Simpson and Wrigley will once again be connected to the Northwest Territories highway system.

The M.V. Laffery closed down last Saturday because of mechanical issues requiring "extensive work," the department said at the time.