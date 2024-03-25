Fort Smith girls shine in AWG snowboarding events

There aren’t any towering mountains around Fort Smith, but the community put itself on the snowboarding map at the 2024 Arctic Winter Games (AWG) in Alaska.

That’s thanks to a group of girls who, despite not having a typical mountainside to practice on, strapped into their bindings and collected a handful of ulus at the games.

“It feels really good to represent Fort Smith because no one really has heard of Fort Smith before and it is a really, really small town,” said Storm Cabell-White, a member of the NWT’s snowboarding team.

“It meant a lot because people in Alaska probably didn’t know where Fort Smith was,” agreed Storm’s sister Kihew, who was also on the team.

The AWG ran from March 10-16 in Alaska’s Mat-Su valley.

There were eight people on the NWT snowboarding team: Four boys from across the territory, and four girls, all of whom are from Fort Smith, and all of whom took home ulus.

Storm won bronze in the U15 banked slalom category, and also earned the Spirit of Snowboarding prize in rail jam. Her younger sister Kihew won silver in the U13 banked slalom event. The other two Fort Smith girls on the team were Kenna MacDonald-Taylor and Carolynn Fergusson. MacDonald-Taylor won bronze in the U15 slopestyle category and earned Spirit of Snowboarding for banked slalom. Fergusson took home the bronze ulus in the U13 slopestyle and rail jam competitions.

“I love going to competition representing our territory,” said Kenna. “I really like how we’re included even if we’re made up of smaller communities than the other provinces.”

The success the girls had in Alaska speaks to their talent and determination, but they were not without challenges on the hill.

“The jumps were really different from what I’m used to,” said Storm, who was competing at her second AWG. “It was a different experience from Fort McMurray last year. The jumps were more spread out in Fort McMurray and you had enough time to analyze what you were going to do. It was harder in Alaska because they were so close together you didn’t really have enough time to prepare yourself for the next jump.

“The toughest thing about competition is feeling that you don’t get enough rides in practice and not knowing who is better than you and what they can or cannot do,” she added.

There was also some disappointment during the week, as the snowboard cross event was cancelled after a few runs amid safety concerns.

“I was disappointed because snowboard cross was cancelled because everyone got hurt on it,” said Kihew, who was competing in her first AWG. “I didn’t get to race and snowboard cross is my favourite.”

Thankfully, the week’s lows were counterbalanced by mountainous highs, and the girls ultimately returned home with fond memories.

“My favourite part was going to the Carnival [and Makers Market],” said Kenna. “I’ve never really experienced those types of rides before and it was really fun.”

Kihew added, “My favourite part of the whole trip was getting a silver ulu in banked slalom.”

Safely back in Fort Smith with their new ulus, the girls have earned some time to bask in their success. However, they are already eyeing their next competitions.

Storm and Kihew are both hoping to attend the next AWG in Whitehorse in 2026, while Storm also has her sights set on the Canada Games and North American Indigenous Games. Kenna, who is also a skier, has aged out of snowboarding as far as the AWG is concerned, but is intent to “keep practising” and hopes to compete in other sports at the games in the future.

All three encourage other girls in the NWT to chase their dreams too, whether those aspirations are on the hill or not.

“Just keep trying and training to get better,” said Kenna.

“Don’t let anything stop you from chasing your dreams because your dreams and goals are important,” added Storm.

Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North