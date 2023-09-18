Fort St. John celebrates opening of new RCMP detachment

The City of Fort St. John and the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment celebrated the opening of the newly constructed police detachment this past Friday.

The new building replaces the previous 35-year-old detachment, with a modern design featuring mass timber and a 145-kilowatt photovoltaic system, representing a $51.4 million investment. It’s expected the detachment will consume 80 percent less energy, equal to roughly $60,000 in annual savings.

“We would like to thank the City of Fort St. John and the community for this magnificent Detachment. It is so important for our police officers and staff to work out of a purpose-built building designed for law enforcement,” said Detachment Commander Inspector Tony Hanson in a September 18 press release by the city.

Mayor Lilia Hansen attended the opening and shared her comments in the same press release.

"We are immensely proud to mark this significant milestone in our community's history with the opening of the new Fort St. John RCMP Detachment. This collaborative effort not only enhances our city's safety and security but also underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Hansen.

The detachment houses over 90 employees, including 65 RCMP officers funded both provincially and municipally, along with 25 support staff - all responsible for an area of roughly 46,700 square kilometres.

The City of Fort St. John, funded the majority of the project through money secured through the Peace River Agreement, while RCMP will contribute through annual lease payments. A $1.5 million grant was also secured to help with funding, utilizing the Green Municipal Fund – funded by the Government of Canada.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

