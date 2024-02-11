Fort St. John RCMP recover over $225,000 of stolen property

The Fort St. John RCMP say they've recovered over $225,000 of stolen property, following a shoplifting incident in January and multiple search warrants executed in early February.

On Jan. 27, Fort St John RCMP received a report of a man shoplifting from a business near 96 St. and 93 Ave. The man had committed theft at the store on Jan. 6, explained a press release, and was believed to actively be shoplifting again. Police attended the scene on Jan. 27, but the suspect left before arrived.

However, the Fort St. John RCMP were able to identify the suspect. On Feb. 1, front-line officers executed multiple search warrants on the suspect's residence, discovering and seizing a large amount of goods suspected to be stolen.

Almost 650 seized items were processed, at an estimated value of over $225,000.

"Fort St John RCMP are still conducting the full investigation and charges have not yet been forwarded in this matter," they noted.

On Feb. 4, the Fort St John RCMP received another report of the male suspect shoplifting at the same store. Officers attended and located the suspect, arresting Clifford Poole for theft and obstruction, after a small chase on foot. Poole was then held in custody, remanded on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

While Poole was in police custody, an additional charge of Theft under $5,000 was approved.

"This appears to be a fairly elaborate fencing operation," said Staff Sgt. Scott Watson, Acting Officer In Charge for the Fort St John detachment.

'The results of this investigation will have a significant impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St John and surrounding area," he added.

Their investigation continues and the police are asking anyone who has information related to this matter to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News