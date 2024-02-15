Fort St. John RCMP searching for wanted man

The Fort St John RCMP say they're asking for the public's help to find 50-year-old Dale Michael Bagan, who's wanted on warrants for Uttering Threats and Breach of Undertaking. Bagan has ties to Saskatchewan.

Dale Michael Bagan is described as:

RCMP continue to investigate and anyone who has information about Bagan’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News