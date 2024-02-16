Fort St. John RCMP seize drugs during traffic stop

The Fort St. John RCMP say they've seized a small amount of pre-packaged suspected cocaine and crack cocaine during a proactive traffic stop on Feb. 13.

It was determined during the stop that the driver and passenger were on no contact conditions, with the driver having an outstanding warrant. The driver was then arrested for the warrant and for breaching conditions, who was taken to the detachment and held for court.

"While being searched in police custody a small amount of suspected pre-packaged crack cocaine was once again located," notes a press release.

Due to possession of the drugs and the driver's actions, the police conducted a sobriety test, with the driver performing poorly, explained RCMP. The driver received a 24-hour driving suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

The driver has since been release on by the courts, but has been ordered to re-attend court on Feb. 26.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News