Fort Wall reconstruction project gets underway

Part of the Fort Wall between Kateri School and the old Ross Building is being rebuilt. Work began on Tuesday and is expected to run through June, the project manager supervising the reconstruction said.

“It’s going well, for the first day,” Mohawk Council of Kahnawake project manager Lance McComber said. “We’re repairing the hole in the wall in that area and because it’s a heritage site, it makes things a little more complicated in terms of the historical standards.”

Because the Fort Wall is a designated historical and heritage site, it must be repaired according to the standards of construction that existed when it was first constructed several hundred years ago, McComber said.

“It’s a little bit more expensive as a result of the heritage designation,” McComber said. “It means there will have to be a bit more specialization in terms of the masonry.”

The repair project is being funded by a grant from Parks Canada, which is footing the entire $250,000 repair bill, McComber said.

He added that a second phase of the project – which would include stabilization work to ensure the wall can survive contact with a moving motor vehicle – hasn’t yet been funded, but he’s hopeful.

“If we can get the additional funds, we would like to extend that work past June and do the extra stabilization work. That would allow us to stabilize the wall properly at Kateri School,” McComber said.

If, in fact, a second phase of work is funded by the federal government, McComber said that would be ideal, but “we couldn’t count on that. So, because this is a smaller project, there wasn’t as much money available.”

That potential next phase would require less specialized masonry and more specialized stabilization work, McComber added.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase