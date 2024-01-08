Fort Worth-area high school girls basketball: Which teams should you keep an eye on?

The Texas high school basketball season is off an running. Which girls’ teams have gotten off to a strong start?

Here are a few things to know.

A tight race in District 3-6A

Hurst L.D. Bell (23-1, 5-0 District 3-6A) is undefeated in district play but has two tough matchups ahead against Boswell (24-3, 4-1) and North Crowley (14-7, 4-1). The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranks Bell No. 11 and Boswell No. 12 in Class 6A.

Boswell had a first round playoff exit to Byron Nelson in the 2023 season. Bell, on the other hand, missed the playoff last season and is currently having a strong, bounce back season.

North Crowley made the furthest playoff run and was eliminated in the Regional Quarterfinal by Southlake Carroll. Which District 3-6A team will seize control of the momentum this time around?

Boswell is coming off a close 52-51 loss to North Crowley on Friday. The Boswell Pioneers will have a home advantage at Boswell high school against Hurst L.D. Bell on Tuesday. The game will commence at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Southlake Carroll leads District 4-6A

The Southlake Carroll Dragons (20-5, 4-0) are the only team in District 4-6A with an undefeated district play record. On Friday, Carroll thrashed Haslet Eaton 68-39 to avoid a three game losing streak.

On Tuesday, Southlake Carroll will face Byron Nelson (1-19, 0-3), a team that is greatly struggling this season. The game will commence at 5:45 p.m. CT and will be played at Byron Nelson High School.

The Class 5A team to beat: Mansfield Timberview

The TABC ranks Mansfield Timberview (26-1, 8-0) girl’s basketball as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. The Wolves’ one loss came in the fourth game of the season. Ever since, the team has won 23 consecutive games.

They’ve been taking out the vast majority of opponents in dominant fashion. In Timberview’s last game against Arlington Seguin on Friday, the team secured an impressive 75-25 victory.

Burleson Centennial (20-6, 7-1) ranks second in District 8-5A and the TABC ranks the Spartans as the No. 20 squad in Class 5A. Centennial, however, was no match for the dominance of Timberview, who secured an 83-38 victory in the two team’s first matchup.

Story continues

In the 2023 season, Timberview lost in the Regional Semifinal. Will this season provide a different outcome? Up next, Timberview will face Cleburne on Tuesday at Cleburne High School with a 5:30 p.m. CT start time.

Arlington Bowie starts district play strong

Arlington Bowie (12-12, 5-0 District 8-6A) has been inconsistent in non district play, but has been taking care of business when it matters most. Bowie is undefeated against District 8-6A teams, and so is South Grand Prairie.

Next, the Volunteers will hit the road to play Haltom (6-17, 3-2) Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Will Bowie continue to be the team to beat in District 8-6A?

Watch out for the Brewer Bears

The TABC ranks Brewer (21-4, 5-0 District 5-5A) as the No. 14 team in Class 5A. So far, the Bears’ record has backed up the high ranking.

Brewer handed Aledo (20-8, 3-1), the No. 2 team in District, a 59-46 loss on Friday. Can anyone in the district step up to the challenge? Brewer will face Azle on Friday at 6:15 p.m. CT at Brewer High School.