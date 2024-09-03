This Fort Worth-area state lawmaker is running for speaker of the Texas House

State Rep. David Cook, who represents part of North Texas, is running for Speaker of the House.

He joins two fellow Republicans that have announced bids for the seat amid criticism of current House Speaker Dade Phelan’s leadership in the lower chamber from some Republicans.

The announcement also follows a contentious legislative session in 2023 and primary season in the months after, which Cook made note of in a letter announcing his bid.

The letter was reported by a reporter for The Texas, a conservative news outlet, on X, formerly called Twitter. Cook did not immediately return a text seeking a copy of the letter.

“The current state of the Republican caucus is of grave concern,” Cook said in the letter. “Internal strife threatens to weaken our leadership and distract us from the work we were elected to do.”

Also running for the leadership role is Rep. Tom Oliverson of Cypress and Rep. Shelby Slawson of Stephenville.

Cook lives in Mansfield.

They’ll challenge Phelan, who was first elected as speaker in 2021.

Some members of the Republican Party have criticized Phelan’s handling of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment proceedings and his appointment of Democrats as committee chairs. Past Republican speakers have also had Democrats lead House committees, but in recent years, there’s been a push to stop the practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.