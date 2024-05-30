Fort Worth ISD reverses course, will give elementary students supplies for 2024-25 year

The Fort Worth Independent School District will offer free school supplies to elementary students for at least one more school year, reversing course after officials stated in April that supplies would no longer be available.

Superintendent Angélica Ramsey announced the change of plans in her weekly Friday newsletter to families while wishing them a great summer after the last day of school on Thursday. One month ago, officials said the supplies would not be distributed for the 2024-25 school year because of the expiration of federal relief money, which funded the annual initiative since the 2021-22 school year.

“I am delighted to share that through the hard work of our incredible FWISD team, the district was able to identify resources to provide free school supplies to all elementary students as we have in previous years!” Ramsey wrote on Friday.

The federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER, was distributed to school districts in the face of COVID-19 to help students return to school safely and catch up on learning gaps. On Sept. 30, the last round of funding expires.

“After careful reconciliation of ESSER accounts, we are pleased to share that we can offer this support at least one more school year,” Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Cesar Padilla said in a statement.

Officials did not answer questions sent from the Star-Telegram this week about what specific supplies will be provided, whether there will be any changes in what’s distributed compared to last school year, and whether middle school and high school campuses will also be receiving funds. In previous years, secondary teachers had received money to purchase supplies.

The price tag on the supplies has slowly decreased each year. About $4.5 million was spent for the 2021-22 school year, $2.6 million for 2022-23 and $2.1 million for 2023-24, according to the district.

Trenace Dorsey-Hollins, executive director of Parent Shield Fort Worth, said she was excited to learn about the news, especially when taking into account that the majority of students in the district are economically disadvantaged.

“I’m extremely happy that the district is taking the necessary steps to assist parents and families... this will be a lifeline to many students,” Dorsey-Hollins said.

Fort Worth ISD students return to school on Aug. 13.