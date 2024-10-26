Fort Worth man arrested for drunk driving in crash that killed 83-year-old, police say

A Fort Worth man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the death of an 83-year-old North Texas woman in a head-on collision earlier this month, officials say.

On Oct. 18, Azle police officers responded to the 13500 block of FM 730 S regarding a major accident. A preliminary investigation indicates a northbound Toyota Tundra crossed the center line and collided with a Honda CR-V, police said in a social media post.

The Tundra’s driver, 64-year-old William Charles Salathe, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to police. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Honda’s driver was seriously injured in the head-on crash. The 83-year-old, identified as Marjorie Ann Henley by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth later that night.

According to her online obituary, Henley was an ordained minister who was also very active in politics. In the 2024 Republican primary, she was one of five candidates vying for the 12th Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Kay Granger.

