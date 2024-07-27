Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder of 2 roommates

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the January 2022 murder of his two roommates, officials said.

Jacoby McCloud pleaded guilty to killing 26-year-old Darion Deen and 22-year-old Shelby Amerson, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced on X.

"I hope you spend the rest of your life thinking ... about what you took from this world," Shelby Amerson's mother told Jacoby McCloud in court Friday.

McCloud called 911 on Jan. 2, 2022, and reported he’d shot his friend after his friend stabbed him, according to his arrest warrant affidavit. Fort Worth police responded to a home in the 300 block of Cromwell Street and found Deen dead from multiple gunshot wounds and holding a knife in his right hand.

Officers found Amerson’s body in a bedroom. She’d been stabbed to death, according to police. McCloud, who had several stab wounds on his left bicep, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The then 22-year-old changed his story after the initial 911 call and told police he’d heard Deen and Amerson arguing in their bedroom. McCloud said he shot Deen when he left the bedroom, according to the affidavit. He didn’t see a weapon, he told police, but the look in Deen’s eyes scared him.

McCloud said he found Amerson dead in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

McCloud told police at a later interview that Deen didn’t have a weapon when he left the bedroom after the argument, and he’d made no threatening statements or movements toward McCloud. McCloud said he backed away from Deen and shot him four times.

According to the affidavit, McCloud said he stabbed himself several times in the left bicep after shooting Deen. Amerson came into the room while McCloud was stabbing himself, and he followed her back into the bedroom and stabbed her multiple times.

McCloud told police he stabbed himself one more time in the shoulder, and then placed the knife in Deen’s hand while he was lying dead on the floor.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths of Deen and Amerson a homicide. Fort Worth police arrested McCloud on Feb. 9, 2022, and charged him with capital murder of multiple persons.

On Friday, McCloud was given two life sentences for the murder of Deen and Amerson.

