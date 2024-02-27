Fort Worth pledges road changes after car strikes girl walking home from school

Officials have pledged to revamp traffic infrastructure along a stretch of road in far north Fort Worth after a vehicle struck a young girl Monday evening.

The car crashed into the child at the intersection of Park Vista Boulevard and Glen Canyon Road as she walked home from Park Glen Elementary School, according to messages from the school’s principal and a city council member shared online. Police say she was transported to hospital after the collision, sustaining minor injuries.

“I reached out to the Director of Transportation and Public Works (TPW) to let them know the situation and she has already confirmed her team will start looking at a signal tomorrow,” District 4 Councilman Charles Lauersdorf wrote in a Facebook post Monday night. “I will not stop until we have a light there. It is the only way to slow down the traffic from Basswood to Tarrant Parkway and vice versa.”

Residents living around the school have long complained about cars blazing through Park Vista Boulevard during rush hour. The only warnings urging motorists to slow as they approach Glen Canyon are house-shaped signs with silhouettes of an adult guiding a young person across the street.

Officials did not specify the age of the student or what time she was struck by the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.