Fort Worth police ask for information about vehicle that fled deadly hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are asking for information about a vehicle that fled a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday.

At around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a major accident at the Alliance Gateway Freeway near Alta Vista Road in north Fort Worth.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcyclist involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene to provide medical care. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a dark blue soft-top convertible Camaro with blacked-out rims and tail lights with damage on the passenger’s side.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

Traffic investigators are asking anyone with video or other information about the incident to call the Fort Worth police non-emergency line at 817-392-4222. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.