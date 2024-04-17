Fort Worth police investigating stabbing that hospitalized 1 person

Fort Worth police are investigating a possible domestic incident that hospitalized a person on Tuesday.

At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Trentman Street in response to a call about a stabbing. Police say the incident began as a domestic disturbance that quickly escalated.

Officers found a person at the scene with a non-life-threatening puncture wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Family Violence detectives have been notified.

A suspect is in custody, and the details surrounding the incident are still being investigated.