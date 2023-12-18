Fort Worth police look for 73-year-old woman reported missing by family

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old woman, Carrie Benson Bogar.

Bogar is a Black woman, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 5600 block of Neystel Road about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release. She was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

Her family is concerned that she may be lost.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

