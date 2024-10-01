Fort Worth police seek help to ID suspects in cable wire theft that caused power outage
Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two suspects in an investigation of cable wire theft that caused a power outage over Labor Day weekend.
The two suspects — a man and a woman — were first seen entering a business park in the 4000 block of East Loop 820 S., in east Fort Worth, about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, police said in a news release. They attached a chain from the bumper of their truck to a section of AT&T wire, police said, and when they pulled the wire it caused a transformer to explode and several homes lost power.
Around 1 p.m. the next day, the two suspects returned in the same truck, police said. Surveillance video showed one of them cutting wire with a tool while the other person helped load the wire into the bed of the truck, which was described as a dark-colored four-door GMC Sierra pickup.
Police asked anyone with information to call Officer Wright at 817-392-4614. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.