Fort Worth Police still investigating fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve that killed a 34-year-old man.

Fort Worth Police located a shooting victim inside his vehicle after responding Monday to the 5700 block of Eastland Street in reference to a shooting call.

The victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Deandre Dotson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours later, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not announce an arrest.

According to the autopsy report, Dotson died due to a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide.