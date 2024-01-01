Fort Worth police still searching for suspect after Saturday shooting that killed one

One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting just after 8 p.m. in southeast Fort Worth, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway.

Fort Worth Police said the shooter fired at a group of individuals, fatally striking the victim. The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, and still has not been detained.

The victim, 20-year-old Jordan Dewon Miles, died at the scene, police said.

Fort Worth police recovered 26 brass casings, two handguns and a rifle at the scene.

A description of the suspect has not been released.