Fort Worth teen was killed by group who followed him from party to steal his car: warrant

A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth teen who a group had followed and planned to rob in November 2021, according to police records.

Jesus Roman is the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with the death of Joshua Balcazar, 18, who was shot after he left a Halloween party with friends. Roman faces a capital murder charge.

Fort Worth police responded to the 7100 block of Cloudcroft Lane around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. They found Balcazar slumped over and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his black Dodge Charger. There were bullet holes in the body of the car, and the front end was severely damaged, according to a copy of Roman’s arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Balcazar died in the emergency room of John Peter Smith Hospital about an hour later. His death was caused by a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The first suspect, Jose Nevarez, wasn’t arrested until Feb. 21, 2023. Police linked him to the murder after finding a Glock 43X in his home while investigating an accidental fatal shooting, according to the affidavit. Ballistic evidence showed it was the same weapon that was fired when Balcazar was shot, the affidavit states.

Two other suspects, Christopher Ortiz and Johnathan Jordan, have also been arrested, according to court records.

Nevarez told investigators that he picked up Ortiz and Jordan the night of Oct. 31, 2021, and then went to south Fort Worth to pick up another teen. The other person was later identified as Jesus Roman, according to the affidavit. Nevarez drove the three teens to a house where a Halloween party was going on “because a guy named ‘Josh’ (Balcazar) was there,” he told police.

Nevarez said Roman and Jordan watched Balcazar the entire time they were at the party because the were planning to steal his car and gun.

Ortiz later admitted to investigators that he and Jordan had worked with Balcazar at a Golden Chick restaurant in Saginaw. They intended to steal “his weed and gun,” and talked about robbing him at the party. When Jordan and Nevarez fired their weapons at the party, Balcazar left in his car along with another guy and two girls.

Nevarez and his friends followed them and parked across the street when Balcazar dropped off the girls at a gas station, investigators learned. When Balcazar stopped to drop off the other passenger, Nevarez, Ortiz, Jordan and Roman all began firing at his car, the affidavit said.

Balcazar’s friend had gotten out of the car and saw a guy with a gun get out of the back of the suspects’ vehicle, he told police. The friend heard three or four gunshots while running into the open garage door at the house. Ortiz told investigators the suspects also fired at the friend with the intention of robbing him as well, the affidavit said.

Balcazar managed to drive away, but Nevarez, Jordan and Roman continued to fire at the Dodge until it crashed into some brick mailboxes on Cloudcroft Drive. Nevarez told investigators that Roman and Jordan went over to Balcazar’s car but didn’t take anything from inside.

An arrest warrant was issued for Roman on Sept. 11, 2023.