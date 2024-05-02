Forthcoming, soggy weekend on the Prairies will be helpful for summer

With a new month now here that brings us closer to the start of summer, the wintry weather isn't finished with the Prairies, yet.

In fact, after multiple days of snowfall in Alberta, and even a tornado thrown in for good measure, more of the white stuff is expected on Thursday morning, expanding into Saskatchewan, too. Expect travel to be affected once more in Alberta, and becoming tricky in parts of Saskatchewan.

Looking ahead further, there will be more precipitation, which will bring additional, needed relief to the dry-stricken regions of the Prairies. Any amounts will be beneficial for the region before we enter the summer season.

Thursday and Friday: Wet, chilly end to the week for parts of the region

The wet trend continues on Thursday, as scattered snow showers are projected for Alberta and Saskatchewan, while primarily rain falls in a warmer Manitoba.

Baron_Precip_Timing__Prairies_May 1
Baron_Precip_Timing__Prairies_May 1

But, as temperatures warm throughout the day for the western Prairies on Thursday, there will be a changeover to rain for Alberta and Saskatchewan.

On Friday, most of the precipitation will be switching to rain for all of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Saskatchewan could see up to 10-30 mm of rain by the time the event subsides on Friday evening.

Baron_Rainfall map through Monday_Prairies_May 1
Baron_Rainfall map through Monday_Prairies_May 1

Temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees below seasonal for parts of southern Saskatchewan, along with southeastern Alberta, on Friday.

Weekend and beyond: More precipitation means additional drought, wildfire risk relief

While it could be bad news for the outdoor enthusiasts, it will be appreciated by the farmers. A slow-moving, upper-level low will continue to pivot in the central Prairies into the weekend, and possibly beyond, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation.

Baron_Temperature anomalies_Prairies_May 3
Baron_Temperature anomalies_Prairies_May 3

The long-range pattern indicates that another potent system for the Prairies could bring more moisture to help to dampen the ongoing wildfire and drought concerns.

The new drought monitor for the month of April could already be much improved, and is expected to be released next week. The fire danger risk map looks very different than it did this time last week.

Baron_Fire danger rating map_Prairies_May 2
Baron_Fire danger rating map_Prairies_May 2

