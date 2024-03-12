Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: new battle pass, map, unlocks and more

The new season of Fortnite has arrived. It’s Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and is called Myths & Mortals.

It’s full of Greek gods and mythical characters, including god of the sky Zeus, Hades, Aphrodite and Cerberus.

The map has been overhauled, complete with locations from Ancient Greece, and there’s a new way to get around the map too.

Here’s what else we know about the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start and end dates

Season 2 of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 was set to launch on Friday, March 8, following the end of the first season at 5am UK time.

However, this update came with an unusually chunky downtime, as Epic Games brought the new content up to speed. It meant Season 2 slipped into March 9, UK time, with the first players being able to get in at about 1am.

The season is expected to end at 6am on May 24, 2024.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map

The second season of Fortnite Chapter 5 has a Greek mythology theme.

This has seeped into all the game’s teasers and is seen (almost) all over the map. You can draw a line from the map's top left to the bottom right. Each of the zones it intersects has been given a refresh.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map (Epic Games)

Key locations include Mount Olympus, the Underworld, Grim Gate, and Brawler’s Battlegrounds. Here are some of the official screenshots of the new locations:

Fortnite Mount Olympus (Epic Games)

Fortnite Underworld (Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Wings of Icarus

This season introduces new ways to traverse Fortnite’s map, the Wings of Icarus. This pick-up lets you fly around for a limited amount of time.

But as with a vehicle with limited fuel, the Wings of Icarus will run out — and you don’t want to be 300 feet up in the air when that happens.

Fortnite has also teased another supernatural pick-up, the Chains of Hades. However, that’s a weapon, not a mythical grappling hook.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons

Zeus’s Thunderbolt is the iconic new weapon from this season. However, you’ll want to use it sparingly as it comes with only three charges. There’s also a cooldown period between each one.

Other than that and the Chains of Hades, Chapter 5 Season 2 features Mythic versions of more conventional weapons that can be found by defeating the new characters based on Greek gods. Here’s the list, with the character that offers the Mythic drops:

Gatekeeper Shotgun (Cerberus)

Harbinger SMG (Hades)

Huntress DMR (Zeus)

Wargforged Assault Rifle (Ares)

There are also some mythic mods. The Thermal Scope doubles zoom in the scoped view and can be attached to any gun with a scope. The Speedgrip increases your movement speed while you aim, which could be very useful.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass

The Myths & Mortals Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and, as usual, the hardcore Fortnite players can earn up to 1500 V-Bucks by playing through the season.

You unlock the Cerberus skin (the dog-like Hound of Hades) by default on buying the Battle Pass — and then unlock the rest of the cast of Greek mythical characters as you play.

Each has multiple variations to be unlocked, including a LEGO version in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s the list of key characters in Season 5 Chapter 2:

Zeus

Hades

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Artemis

Cerberus

Medusa

Later in the season, you can unlock Korra, a character from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 rumours and changes

Before the release of Chapter 5 season 2, we had heard God of War’s Kratos would be making an appearance. So far, that has not happened. But there’s still time for a few surprises left in Season 2.

It would be a missed opportunity if he did not appear, given God of War has an almost 20-year pedigree as gaming’s top Greek myths series.

Some also suggest Atreus, son of Kratos, will appear too.