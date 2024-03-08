Is Fortnite down? Server downtime schedule as Chapter 5 Season 2 launches

Fortnite is currently down for players worldwide ahead of the arrival of its highly-anticipated update.

Developer Epic Games took the multiplayer game’s servers offline at 8am UK time this morning, with matchmaking disabled a few minutes prior.

Players are currently being shown an error message when they try to join that reads: “Servers not responding.” Fortnite is online-only game that requires an internet connection to play.

Epic normally takes Fortnite offline for three to four hours to safely install a major new update, complete with new gameplay features, map changes and new items. Taking the game down allows the developers to stress-test the new version of Fortnite and ensure its servers are ready for the surge of players returning once the changes go live.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 details

In this case, the update will usher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals. The new-look Fortnite will allow players to transform into admittedly hot-looking Greek gods. While battles will take place on an overhauled map featuring iconic locations from Greek mythology, including Mount Olympus, the hellish underworld known as Hades and an arena of war called the Brawler’s Battleground.

Fortnite is expected to be offline for two to four hours ahead of the launch of its new season (Epic Games)

Players will be running around cosplaying as a thunderbolt-wielding Zeus, a fiery Cerberus, and the goddess Artemis, among other deities. Instead of bows and arrows, these gods will pack assault rifles and shotguns. They’ll also be granted the power of temporary flight by the Wings of Icarus, allowing them to soar across the map.

With each new season comes a brand new battle pass that can be purchased to unlock new items. These include the skins that allow you to transform into a Greek god. Later in the season, Epic will debut the Avatar Korra from the Nickelodeon animated show The Legend of Korra, and the Ares the god of war.

The Myths and Mortals Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and will be available until the morning of May 24.