Our guide to the Fly Explosives limited-time mode for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has released another new limited time mode for Battle Royale. This time, it’s the Fortnite Fly Explosives limited time mode. This new mode is one that players who love explosive weapons like the rocket launcher and the sorely missed jetpack item. Though it is available for only a short amount of time, players interested in this mode will want to know what it’s all about.

Fortnite Fly Explosives is the latest mode to join the likes of Playground, Solo Showdown, and others that Epic Games has offered in recent weeks. Season five is off to a great start and Fly Explosives is one of the first new modes that has been introduced since the season started last month. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Fortnite Fly Explosives

Fortnite Fly Explosives is a new limited time mode that is actually a twist on a previously offered game mode. Veteran players will remember the High Explosives mode that Epic Games offered earlier this year with a focus on all things that blow up. Fly Explosives takes it to a whole new level by adding a pretty cool twist on the formula.

Fly Explosives takes out all weapons like assault rifles, sniper rifles, SMG’s, and so on. This changes up the formula significantly. Instead of having to worry about using a shotgun, players will only have access to explosive weaponry. That includes anything that goes boom. Grenades, the rocket launcher, and so on. This creates a pretty insane mode in which explosions are going on everywhere. No one is safe now in their little homemade forts when rockets are so common.

That is no different than the High Explosive mode that Epic Games offered earlier this year. So, what’s different about Fortnite Fly Explosives? Well, the fly word is the major difference. Yes, that’s right. Epic has brought back the fan favorite jetpack item for players to equip. With it, you can soar into the skies with ease and have a great viewpoint on what’s going on around you at any time.

The jetpacks were taken away previously by Epic since they were only available for a short period of time. In a way, the jetpacks were like the first “vehicle” for players to utilize before the game added shopping carts and, most recently, the golf carts. The jetpack is awesome and easy enough to use for any player. Here’s how it has changed since its first iteration.

Fortnite jetpack changes

