Fortnite ‘High Stakes’ limited time event week 9 challenge guide

The Fortnite High Stakes limited time special event has gone live alongside the Battle Royale 5.40 patch notes. This new special event is here for quite a bit longer than most limited time events, bringing with it The Getaway special mode and a ton of new rewards. These items are exclusive to this event so that means you aren’t guaranteed another chance to get them once the time is up.

As such, it is highly recommended that you jump on the Fortnite High Stakes train while you can and get the four exclusive rewards. These aren’t your typical Battle Stars rewards like with other challenges. These are substantial, unique items and equipment that can’t be found or bought anywhere else. The best part? Anyone can do it because you don’t need this season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite High Stakes limited time event explained

Fortnite High Stakes The Getaway Week 9 Challenges More

The Fortnite High Stakes limited time event covers a wide variety of things that are happening right now in Battle Royale. There is honestly nothing that compares to this event outside of the Thanos and Infinity War tie-in earlier this year. This is because, unlike other limited time modes, this one is going on for 11 days.

That is an ample amount of time to complete all of the challenges and receive the rewards they offer. The event also includes a limited time game mode in Battle Royale called The Getaway. Similar to the recent Score Royale, this mode is the only one ever offered in Battle Royale that allows the player to win the entire match without landing a single kill.

Winning without killing enemies will certainly be difficult — as we’ll get to in a moment — but it’s possible. This is a squads-only match but you can do it solo or with less than three teammates if you like. However, we do not recommend going solo for The Getaway mode if you actually want to win a match.

The Fortnite High Stakes limited time week 9 challenges are centered around The Getaway and you’ll want to complete them in addition to your weekly ones. Rewards for completing these week 9 challenges include things like sprays, a new pickax, and more.

Fortnite The Getaway mode explained

Fortnite High Stakes The Getaway Week 9 Challenges More

The Getaway is an odd mode that sounds simple to explain but is actually the hardest limited time mode we’ve ever experienced in the game. The objective is to get into the match with your squad, find one of four shiny jewels on the Battle Royale map, grab the jewel, and make it to a getaway van before you are killed by the other enemies.

Story Continues