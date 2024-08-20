Fortnite’s new Marvel season Absolute Doom is so popular it crashed the game

Fortnite’s new Marvel season Absolute Doom is so popular it crashed the game

Fortnite is currently awash with new and returning players battling it out as Marvel superheroes.

So popular is its new season that it prompted the online game’s servers to buckle under the increased load.

On Saturday evening (August 17) at around 9pm, a day after the release of Absolute Doom (the official title for Chapter 5, Season 4), developer Epic Games revealed that players could no longer load into matches on Fortnite.

The bug was just one of several hiccups the game was experiencing, along with errors with the main menu, matchmaking, parties, and user-generated games.

We’re investigating an issue preventing players from matchmaking properly, returning to the Lobby when trying to get into a game.



We’re working on a fix and will let you know when servers have returned to normal. pic.twitter.com/IN4OZVT6OY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 17, 2024

As time went by, the wait for new sessions continued to balloon, with the timer showing extended queue lengths for new matches.

The delays came as third-party data showed that Fortnite was witnessing a surge in activity, with more than 3.1 million players duking it out at the same time.

Not everyone is a fan of War Machine’s auto-firing turrets and jet pack (Epic Games)

Barring a large uptick in engagement on August 10, those kind of levels of interest had not been seen since as far back as March, following the release of Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite’s fiercely competitive gameplay, which involves 100 players battling it out for supremacy on a massive map, can make for a compulsive experience. Win or lose, you’ll probably be back for more.

Therefore, waiting any longer than a few seconds for another round can be a deal-breaker for many. Yes, there are other modes that let you race cars and build entire worlds out of Lego, but the last-person-standing Battle Royale (and its variants) is still the king of the castle.

Fortunately, Epic managed to fix the glitches at 11.15pm – although that’s an eternity in video game hours.

OH NAH THIS COMBO IS BUSTED pic.twitter.com/Ab8GZXQslM — Ch4tt3r🗣️#ThankYouToriyama (@Ch4tt3rFo0L) August 16, 2024

Fortnite’s new season features a Battle Pass filled with Marvel superheroes such as Gwenpool (a female take on Deadpool, potty-mouthed quips and all), War Machine, and Shuri (the new Black Panther), among others. Meanwhile, the game’s Island is currently being patrolled by supervillains like Dr Doom, Mysterio, and Emma Frost.

Best of all, players can use a bunch of super-powered weapons to unleash some explosive firepower and evade enemy attacks, giving them the edge on the battlefield. Not everyone is pleased with the fireworks, however.

Some players believe it’s only a matter of time till Epic “nerfs” (or downgrades) some of the most deadly new weapons, including Doom’s rocket-blasting gauntlets, War Machine’s auto-aiming turret (which wouldn’t look out of place in a Hideo Kojima game), and Captain America’s boomerang-style shield. The latter can also be used to defend against attacks from other players.

Finding and equipping all three can turn you into a formidable force in Battle Royale, so it’s no wonder some players want Epic to level the playing field.