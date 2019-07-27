Canadian teen Hayden Krueger wins $1.2M in Fortnite World Cup

In the New York tennis stadium where the U.S. Open is played every summer, Fortnite players — many not old enough for a driver's licence — competed this weekend for a $40 million prize pool in a first-of-its-kind tournament.

Like many professional sports, video game competition is dubbed the World Cup. Like many professional athletes, the competitors warm up, train and scrutinize their strengths and weaknesses for hours a day.

"In football and basketball, they'll go over film of their game," said Canadian contestant Hayden Krueger, 17. "So every night, we'll do like an hour of film. And we'll watch over our films to see what we did good, what we did bad and then just apply it the next day."

Krueger is better known in the gaming world and to his 20,000-plus Twitter followers as Elevate. He beat 40 million hopefuls to become one of a handful of contestants in the lucrative three-day finals.

He finished third on Saturday, scoring a cool $2.4 million for the ranking, which he'll split with his competition partner, who goes by the name Ceice.

The winner of Sunday's solo category will take home $3.8 million, the same amount tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep each scored at Wimbledon this month.

Practising eight to 12 hours a day, Calgary-born Krueger, who now lives in the U.S., says he stands to make about $150,000 US in earnings this year from other tournaments. That doesn't include sponsorship deals or streaming revenues.

"A traditional job gave me anxiety," he told CBC News in a Skype interview from his hotel room in New York after his win. "I didn't want to show up to my cubicle every single day and take my pay cheque. I wanted to do something different with my life."

The teenager has a rigid, albeit unconventional, routine.

"I wake up at like 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and then I'll play until 3 a.m. into the night," said Krueger. "It's like the same hours if not more [than a 9-to-5-job], like eight to 12 hours of this game. It's pretty scheduled for me."

The commitment — and its payoff — is enviable enough that players have fans turning up in droves to watch them perform. Competitors, who range in age between 13 and 24, are often stopped between rounds to sign autographs or pose for selfies.

The award-winning battle royale game, which has become a cultural phenomenon since it was released in 2017, involves 100 players being dropped onto an island to compete for survival. It's free to play, but part of Fortnite's internal currency allows participants to make upgrades and purchase add-ons for their avatars, such as "skins" (costumes) and "emotes" (signature dance moves).

