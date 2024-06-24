What is Fortnite Reload? Everything new in the v30.20 update

Fortnite Reload is the latest mode to be added to Fortnite proper after the release of Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and more (Epic Games)

Epic Games has surprised Fortnite fans by abruptly releasing a new game mode inspired by Call of Duty Warzone’s Resurgence.

It’s called Fortnite Reload and it pits squads of players against each other in tight shootouts on a brand new map.

Best of all, you can jump into the action right now thanks to the release of Epic’s latest Fortnite update over the weekend, the second since the start of chapter five, season three in late May.

Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite Reload and all the new tweaks to Fortnite and its various modes.

What is Fortnite Reload?

While Fortnite might be synonymous with Battle Royale (a 100-person standoff on a massive island), the classic mode's drawn-out matches can be a turn-off for some players.

Enter Fortnite Reload: a faster-paced option built for those who crave quicker action. The goal is to help your four-player team stay alive by wiping out opposing squads and rebooting your teammates. If you’re killed before being revived, you’ll be left waiting to resurrect for 30-40 seconds based on the stage of the match.

The nine main locations on the full Fortnite Reload map (Epic Games)

Crucially, your buddies can slice precious seconds off the timer by downing an opponent (two seconds), eliminating one (four seconds) or, better yet, offing an entire squad (10 seconds). If you’re brought back to life, you’ll respawn with a common assault rifle and 100 wood if you’re playing in Build.

As the match progresses and the danger zones shrink faster, the reboot system eventually stops working in the end game, reverting to a traditional last-team-standing format. So, get ready to sweat buckets if you’re the only living member of your platoon.

There is a new map

Alongside the new gameplay, Reload brings a change of scenery to Fortnite. The mode takes place on a smaller map inspired by the chapter one island from the early days of the game, complete with iconic locations like Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park and Retail Row.

Classic weapons are back

Fortnite Reload features classic weapons from chapter one (Epic Games)

In another throwback to the formative days of competitive Fortnite, Reload restores classic weapons and items from earlier seasons, including some rare varieties known as mythics.

These include the Revolver, Tactical Shotgun, Lever Action Shotgun, OG Heavy Shotgun, Tactical Submachine Gun, Infantry Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher and Grappler.

Just don’t expect to get in a car or plane to see more of the new level. Because it’s so easy to get around by foot, Reload ditches drivable vehicles altogether.

How to play Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload is available in both Battle Royale and Zero Build formats, which should be music to the ears of players who don’t like to build structures.

You can play it now via the Discover menu on Fortnite, where you can also access other modes like Battle Royale and Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite Reload launched with 20k XP for completing intro quests and a bunch of rewards (Epic Games)

Grind for big XP payouts

At launch, Fortnite Reload has intro quests rewarding a hefty 20,000 XP each, making it a great way to level up the Battle Pass fast.

There are also free rewards to unlock including the Digital Dogfight Contrail in return for completing three quests, the Pool Cubes Wrap for six, and the NaNa Bath Back Bling for nine. Meanwhile, your first Victory Royale will grant you the Rezbrella Glider.

What else is new in latest update?

Reload is the star of Epic’s latest Fortnite update (known as V30.20), but it’s not the only new addition to the game.

Here’s what’s changed in Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite and Rocket Racing:

Battle Royale

Remote Explosives and the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle have returned to the loot pool, both of which can be purchased for 300 gold bars from select NPCs.

You can grab the explosives from Bravo Leader, Brite Raider, Drakon Steel Rider and Vengeance Jones, while the Sniper can be bought from Artemis and Hope.

That massive Fortnite leak from earlier this year has also been proven right once again with the botched release of a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Loading Screen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIl5sSLzp4 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2024

The Cursed Sails Pass was momentarily available to purchase for 1,000 V-Bucks, and featured a Captain Jack Sparrow skin as well as matching cosmetics, but was removed shortly after the new update went live. Epic has now confirmed that it will officially land on July 19.

Lego Fortnite

The learning curve for Lego Fortnite may get a bit easier with the new update. Epic has removed upgrades from the crafting bench; made more recipes available at the start of the game; and made it so you recieve new processor recipes when collecting resources.

There’s also a new starting point in the game: Players in survival and cozy worlds will now initially spawn at the base of a villager named Brite Bomber. Here, you’ll be able to reap rewards by helping her make a homestead of her own while working on your personal base.

Plus, you can get a slightly modified version of the Glider earlier on in the new game using more readily available resources. Check out the full details, including the latest bug fixes, in the patch notes.

Rocket Racing

The multiplayer racing mode adds a new ranked reward and an increased XP reward for completing daily bonus goals (20k from 15k). There are also tweaks to daily quest completions and more bug fixes, all of which are listed in full in the patch notes.