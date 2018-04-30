‘Fortnite’ Season 4 Start Time: Ready to Start a New Battle Pass?

Fortnite Season 4 has just been officially announced on the game’s Twitter account. On May 1, fans of Epic Games’ Battle Royale will be able to jump into the superhero-themed season and complete new and unique challenges. If you bought the Battle Pass for Season 3, you’ll have a 10-star head start on the rest of the bodies flying out of the back of the Battle Bus.

Right before the start of the season, Fortnite added it’s best emote yet. Snoop Dogg’s iconic dance can now be bought for 500 V-bucks as the “Tidy” emote. This isn’t the first time the iconic rapper’s swinging arms have showed up in a free-to-play game. League of Legends offers the same boogie on Infernal Nasus, who drops a boombox like it’s hot.





What’s Coming In Fortnite Season 4? Battle Pass Details

Though we don’t know much about Fortnite’s fourth season yet, we do know it’s going to be a superhero-themed. Expect skins similar to classic heroes in the Battle Pass, like Wonder Woman, the Flash and Superman. There’s also a new game mode coming off the tails of the comet known as “Impact.” It’s going to be a single-player brawl that capitalizes on the small space rocks flying on the battlefield and destroying everything.

Make sure you are completely prepared, because once Season 3 ends its rewards will be gone. You don’t want to miss out on the space-themed suits years down the road when it’s completely unavailable. I’m still upset that I didn’t earn all the Victorious skins from League of Legends early ranked seasons. Victorious Elise still haunts my nightmares.

What Time Does Fortnite Season 4 Start? Keep Track with Countdown Timer

Here’s a countdown timer to know exactly how much time you have left until Season 4 starts.

