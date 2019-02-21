‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Overtime Challenges (Week Two)

Season seven’s special overtime challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Most of the special overtime challenges, which are a new feature to the game, are free for those who didn’t purchase last season’s Battle Pass. According to Epic’s latest patch notes, players who complete 13 of these new post-season “overtime” challenges (from now until Feb. 27) will also receive the full Season 8 Battle Pass for free. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Additional overtime challenges will go live in the coming days.

To find the any Hidden Banners and Battle Stars remaining from season seven, consult this handy all-in-one map by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.”

Here’s what you have to do so far during overtime:

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (5)

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (10)

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (15)

Complete Free Overtime Challenges to get Season 8 Battle Pass

Collect coins in Featured Creative Islands (15)

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols (500 damage)

Search chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV park (7)

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3)

Regain health from a campfire in different matches (3)

Visit different Named Locations (10)

Search a Supply Drop in different matches (2)

Revive a player in different matches (3)

Visit different Waterfalls (7)

Deal damage to opponents with Shotguns or SMGs (500 damage)

Search chests or ammo boxes at The Block (7)

Place Top 10 in Squads with a friend (3)

RETWEET & TAG-A-FRIEND who needs to finish finding all of Season 7's Hidden Battlestars & Banners by @thesquatingdog If you like this content use "squatingdog" as your support a creator! https://t.co/DqbMtqIzX6#fortnite #fortnitebattlepass #fortnitecheatsheet @fortnitegame pic.twitter.com/iY1SQeKydy — squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) February 17, 2019

Find out what other changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

