Fortnite visit the center of named locations in a single match week 7 challenge guide

The Fortnite week 7 challenges have arrived in Battle Royale. Typically, the weekly challenges and their associated patch notes release much earlier in the week, but we had to wait just a little bit longer this week. The wait was more than worth it, though, as the seventh week of season five is now underway. Because of this, there are new challenges to complete and rewards to earn.

One of the biggest Fortnite week 7 challenges is the “visit different named locations in a single match” challenge. This simple challenge tasks you with, as the name states, heading to various named locations on the Battle Royale map. While the concept is easy enough to grasp, executing it can be challenging simply because you must do this entire challenge in a single match.

That means even if you complete half or all but one of the named locations and die, you will have to start all over from scratch in the next Battle Royale match. With up to 99 other players fighting against you in every match, and also potentially trying to complete this same Fortnite week 7 challenge, it’s easier said than done.

Fortnite visit named locations week 7 challenge explained

For those who don’t know, this week 7 challenge can be found within the Battle Royale lobby menu. While in the lobby waiting to start a match, simply navigate through the tabs at the top of the screen to the third one called Challenges. From there, you will need to scroll down to the seventh week to see what goodies are available right now.

Of the seven challenges available this week, you’ll see the one asking you to visit different named locations in a single match. This is available for all Fortnite players, so don’t worry about owning the season five Battle Pass, as anyone can immediately complete this challenge and receive its rewards.

The goal of this challenge is to visit four different named locations on the Battle Royale map. Any of the named locations will do the trick, so you have some flexibility. That seems easy, but can become hard due to how popular named areas are in matches. These places are filled with loot, places to hide, and treasure chests, so it’s no wonder people love Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms.

How to complete the week 7 challenge

Since you have to visit four locations in a row, it’s best to head to spots that are relatively close to one another. This ensures that you aren’t caught up in the storm or find yourself without any more locations to visit near the end of the match. Said obstacles can result in you having to start all over, which is just a waste of time.

