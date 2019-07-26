Fortnite World Cup: UK teen Kyle Jackson competing for share of £24m prize pool

From the cricket to the netball, it has been quite a summer for English talent at World Cup tournaments - and it is not over yet.

From today, the best Fortnite players from around the globe will do battle in New York over three days for a $30m (£24m) prize pool - the same amount FIFA awarded to teams who competed in the Women's World Cup.

Among those hoping to secure the biggest share of the cash is Kyle Jackson, a 14-year-old from Sidcup, Kent, who last year became the youngest professional Fortnite player in the world.

"It really is amazing to do something like this from a young age," he told Sky News

"To be able to do what you want to do and earn money from it, it is the main goal in life."

The enormous jackpot put up by developer Epic Games is testament to how significant the game has become, with more than 250 million people having logged on since it launched two years ago and $2.4bn (£1.9bn) in revenue in 2018.

It pits 100 players - sometimes divided into teams - against one other on a rapidly-shrinking island, and the final man, woman or squad left standing is crowned the winner.

Thanks to its Pixar-like visuals, the uninitiated could envision it as The Hunger Games meets The Incredibles, which has made it extremely popular with youngsters who enjoy shooting enemies and building forts.

Kyle, who arrived in the Big Apple a week ahead of this weekend's tournament to get ready, started playing when he was 13 and says he is living the dream by being able to make money out of it.

He said: "I am really young to be at this point.

"There were winnings from the qualifying weeks, maybe $20,000 from just the qualifiers, and there were cups before that."

Kyle is a member of a team called Faze Clan and goes by the online name of Mongraal.

He is taking part in solo and doubles competitions at the World Cup, with six matches in each.

Finishing last in either guarantees you $50,000 (£40,000), with a $3m (£2.4m) prize for winning - money Kyle says he would look to save or invest.

He is "confident" of achieving his goal of placing in the top three in both, with his doubles partner a similarly committed player from the Netherlands.

Playing Fortnite for thousands of hours has allowed him to make plenty of online friends, but Kyle insists he is still able to find enough time for his real-life pals, family and studying.

He has been receiving home-schooling since turning professional to make it easier for him to keep practising and stay on top form for big tournaments.

"Weekends I obviously play more, but I don't play 24/7," he said.

"Before I used to go to a public school, but I started getting home-schooled when it started taking off more. Some convincing was needed, but friends and family have been more supportive than I could have imagined."

Of course, most people play games to relax, not particularly interested in the potential stress of competition.

But Kyle, who live-streams his Fortnite sessions to 1.8 million YouTube subscribers, says it is a thrill.

"It has made it more enjoyable, I like playing competitively more than I would casually," he said.

"To be the best you've got to play a lot - practising games, trying to analyse positions of players and stuff like that."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker.

For some, not even a World Cup will give Fortnite the legitimacy the likes of Kyle think it deserves.

Even Prince Harry has condemned it as an addiction that "shouldn't be allowed".

Kyle said: "It's not what the media portrays, it's not addictive.

"You can do other things that you want or need to do and still play the game, you just manage your time properly."

If he returns to Kent with a trophy and a bulging bank balance, Kyle will argue he has done just that.