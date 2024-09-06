When is Fortnite's next update? Lost Isles coming to Lego mode with new jungle biome and Klombo dinosaurs

After watching Battle Royale and Fortnite Festival get all the goodies in recent weeks, Lego Fortnite fans could finally be in for a treat in the game’s next update.

Yes, another trove of new content is heading to the popular multiplayer title, and we’ve got all the details on what’s in store.

Here’s when you can expect the next Fortnite update to arrive and the rumoured features it will bring.

When is Fortnite’s next update?

If something is afoot on Fortnite, chances are the game’s community of prolific leakers will hear about it first.

This time round, they’re adamant that the game is getting an update on September 17, the second since the launch of its Marvel-themed current season (Absolute Doom).

NEXT FORTNITE UPDATE ANNOUNCED



During the night, Epic announced the LEGO Klombo update, and it's officially called "Lost Isles"



The update is set to be released on September 17!

What to expect

During a recent livestream, Lego and Epic Games confirmed the existence of something called Lost Isles.

The partners shared an image featuring a purple and green wilderness motif that fans are convinced offers a big clue about the next update.

What is Lost Isles?

For months, speculation has been rife about a new jungle area being added to the Lego Fortnite map, marking the fifth biome in the blocky survival adventure.

The others include Grasslands, Dry Valley, Frostlands and Shores, each home to its own colourful flora and fauna (along with plenty of mineable resources).

Lost Isles could therefore be the name of the game’s next biome, which should expand the size of its already massive map.

Klombos are coming back

First look at LEGO Klombo & the Klombo Peely skin



(via @Duck_Bricks) pic.twitter.com/K7xgt6abm8 — Wenso (@Wensoing) September 6, 2024

In the same livestream, Lego builders set to work assembling a big purple dinosaur called a Klombo. The large-tongued creature previously appeared in Fortnite back in late 2021, allowing players to feed it Klomberries for loot and ride on its back

In the next update, Klombos could be added to Lego Fortnite, though it remains to be seen if they’ll behave differently.

The new info essentially confirms what we saw in the leaked Fortnite roadmap from earlier this year, which also teased the appearance of Dr. Doom (who arrived in the latest season).

Other images from the Lego livestream show another purple dinosaur that some are calling The Goober, along with a new Lost Isles Peely skin.

More villagers

Meanwhile, in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), a number of new Lego Fortnite villagers have apparently been outed. Descriptions for the quirky island dwellers were spotted in the game’s files, but it’s unclear if all or some of them will be added in the next update.

New LEGO Fortnite Villagers Leak per @SpushFNBR



- Midsummer Midas

- Pirate Fishstick

- Haven

- Budge

- Human Bill

- DJ Yonder

- Dark Tricera Ops

- Sash Sargeant

- Monks

- Beach Jules

- Adventure Peely

- Purradise Meowscles

- Wade

- Square Foot

- Saura

- Breezabelle

- Sunbird

-… pic.twitter.com/0PgckbckAu — Crafty Plays Lego Fortnite (@CraftyPlaysLF) September 5, 2024

They include: