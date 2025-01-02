Fossil fuel boilers banned in new-build homes

The government said new build properties were "easier and cheaper to decarbonise" [PA Media]

A ban on installing fossil fuel heating systems such as boilers in new-build homes has come into force on the Isle of Man.

The ban does not apply to the installation or replacement of fossil fuel heating systems in buildings that already exist.

The legislation is being implemented through the Climate Change Act 2021, as part of the island's Net Zero carbon emissions initiative.

Since January 2024, Building Control has refused all plans for new projects that contain fossil fuel systems, including houses, extensions and commercial properties.

Net Zero Isle of Man, the government's programme to tackle the island's carbon emissions, has published a flowchart on its website to help people understand how the 2025 ban will affect their building plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the government measured the heating of residential homes as having contributed to approximately 25% of the island's total annual emissions.

It said that a public consultation on the 2021 laws showed "strong support" for the initiative to phase out fossil fuel heating systems.

The ban also excludes the use of an existing fossil fuel heating system in a new extension, through the installation of pipework or radiators.

Elsewhere, Jersey has committed to a ban on installing new fossil fuel boilers from January 2026, and Scotland banned gas or oil-fired boilers in April 2024.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links