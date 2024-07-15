Foster Mom Accused of Killing 10-Year-Old Boy by Laying on Top of Him, as Court Docs Reveal Final Moments

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, was arrested on July 13 in connection with the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens

Geisen Funeral Homes Dakota Levi Stevens

A foster mother from Indiana is accused of killing a 10-year-old boy by laying on top of him, according to court documents obtained by multiple news outlets.

On July 13, Jennifer Lee Wilson, a wanted homicide suspect, was arrested in Berrien County, Mich., after a license plate camera detected her vehicle, according to a press release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE.

An arrest warrant for Wilson, 48, on a charge of reckless homicide was issued a little over two months after the 10-year-old’s death following a medical emergency on April 25, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers responded to a home in Liberty Township, Ind., that afternoon and brought the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release states.

The boy was identified by authorities as Dakota Levi Stevens, according to court documents obtained by NBC5, WGN-TV and The Indianapolis Star. According to The Indianapolis Star, the Department of Child Services placed Levi with Wilson about a month prior to his death.

The documents allege Wilson admitted to laying on the boy for about five minutes before he stopped moving, WGN-TV reported.

“Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground, however her intention was to hold him,” authorities allege in the court documents cited by NBC5.

Authorities also reviewed Ring video footage from the home. According to The Indianapolis Star, Wilson can allegedly be seen laying on the boy’s head and neck area as he screamed. In another video, she can allegedly be heard saying, “I was laying on him and he was acting bad.”

According to documents obtained by NBC 5, Wilson then began administering CPR and called 911. An autopsy also cited by the outlet states Dakota died of mechanical asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide. He reportedly weighed 91 lbs. at the time of his death while Wilson weighed 340 lbs, the outlet reports.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the CPS said Wilson had other foster children who have since been removed from the home. A spokesperson for the agency told the outlet that her license is on hold pending revocation.

It's unclear if Wilson has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Dakota was remembered in his obituary as someone who "loved the outdoors" and "marched to the beat of his own drum."



Read the original article on People.