‘Found’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Gabi Reveal Her Biggest Secret & Sir On The Loose

NBC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Found, which finds Gabi’s (Shanola Hampton) world turned upside down after her childhood kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has escaped.

The trailer with Gabi revealing her big secret and harrowing backstory to her colleague, Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton). She admits to Mark that she had kept Sir a prisoner in her basement, and he is now on the loose.

“This is my fault. He took my sister as payback for what I have been doing for the last nine months,” Gabi tells Mark in the trailer.

Sir continues to taunt Gabi, telling her, “It’s been a long time without a chain between us. How does it feel to be free? In the open? And yet still connected.”

Kelli Williams, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi also star.

Found comes from showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who exec produces alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Found Season 2 premieres Oct. 3 on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

