Foundation honoring Stephon Clark burglarized, family says. ‘You are a sick individual’

For Stevante Clark, a foundation created in honor of his brother Stephon Clark is a sacred place akin to a church.

The Carmichael location offers hundreds of families mental health resources, business advice and a safe place for their children to play. The I Am SAC Foundation was established to honor and celebrate Stephon Clark, killed by Sacramento police in March 2018. Officers shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard after police mistook a cellphone for a gun — an incident that touched off large and tumultuous protests in the following months.

But Stephon Clark’s legacy has been “tarnished” after his family’s foundation was burglarized Wednesday, Stevante Clark said. The theft came as the Clark family was gearing up to celebrate Stevante Clark’s birthday at the foundation, but now are uncertain of their plans. He would have turned 29 years old this coming Saturday.

“You are a sick individual to come and steal from Stephon,” Stevante Clark said in a phone interview, noting he hasn’t eaten since he learned of the burglary. His grandmother hasn’t stopped crying, he said.

Clark arrived before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the foundation’s physical location, 5940 Rosebud Lane, and spotted a smashed glass window. A sinking feeling settled in as he walked inside and saw multiple video game controllers stolen from the game room.

In total, Clark estimated items worth $4,000 to $5,000 had been taken and that the smashed window would cost thousands to repair.

“We are heartbroken,” Clark said, referencing years of “blood, sweat and tears” it took to create the foundation.

Clark said his family has filed a report with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi could not immediately confirm information about a potential burglary investigation.

A TV adorning the game room was not taken, Clark said, leading him to call the incident a “planned attack.”

But the alleged burglar didn’t have to invade their space to steal, Clark said. The foundation would have offered the gaming consoles for free or would have helped the suspect get them in another way, he said.

“We are really messed up about this,” Clark said.

The foundation is raising money for repairs costs and to replace the items. More information is available via the foundation’s website at www.iamsacfoundation.org.