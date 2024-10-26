Founder of Colorado nonprofit alleges U.S. Forest Service conducted careless road work

CBC

Staff at the Greater Vancouver Zoo are mourning the death of eight-year-old giraffe Jenga, who was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.The zoo said in a statement that the eight-year-old male was found "peacefully resting in his barn stall" moments after having a meal on Wednesday but did not provide further details.The Giraffe Conservation Foundation said the animals can live up to about 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity. This means Jenga lived about a third of his life e