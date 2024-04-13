Four affordable (and delicious) ways to cook spring lamb

Chargrilled cubes of leg meat work brilliantly on skewers - Matt Austin

It’s time to get cooking your spring lamb, and there are so many good, economical ways to use it, especially the offal.

My friend John, who does the meat for Felicity’s Farm Shop near me, says demand for lamb has dropped. I wonder why that is. Has it got too expensive, or have cheap New Zealand imports slowed down sales for UK sheep farmers? Certainly, if we want farming businesses to survive and thrive, we need to support them, which may mean paying a bit more.

John says people are switching to deer – which I help him butcher occasionally – and in a few weeks I’ll be sharing some venison recipes. But lamb offers so much inspiration, not least if you use every part of it.

Lamb cutlets spiced with cumin, paprika and cinnamon and then pan fried make a quick and simple supper - Matt Austin

My grandmother, with whom I spent most of my childhood, only used second- and third-division cuts of lamb; there were no racks or fillets in her kitchen, but there were days when we ate stuffed hearts and slow-cooked breast and liver (admittedly so overcooked it looked green). She used to pay weekly at the butchers to get a jointed lamb for Christmas.

Every cut of meat in her house would be cooked long and slow, but we don’t all have to follow that approach. Chargrilled cubes of leg meat work brilliantly on skewers, and pan-fried fillet and kidneys – still pink in the middle – are delicious sliced in a salad.

Lamb cutlets, meanwhile, are quick solutions for a delicious midweek dinner. And if you fancy something slow and simple, make my lamb broth below – great for using up trimmings from a roast.