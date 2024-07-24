Four arrested in double murder probe after e-bike collision

Four people have been arrested by detectives during a double murder investigation following the deaths of two men in a crash in Surrey.

The men, both in their 20s, died after a collision involving a black e-bike just after midnight on Monday on the A316 southbound slip road onto the M3 at Sunbury.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to hospital where he died later on Monday, Surrey Police said.

A 29-year-old man from Sunbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a woman aged 24 from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and two 24-year-old men from Walton-on-Thames and Feltham have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They were all being held in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Birch, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the two victims at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident and gather evidence.”

She said police want to speak to anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, including people who were in the Sunbury Cross area between 40 and 50 minutes after midnight on Monday, and might have CCTV, dash-cam or helmet-cam footage that might have captured the collision.

“We are particularly interested in tracing the movements and manner of driving of a black e-bike and a black Ford Ranger travelling through the area during this time,” she said.

Inspector Matt Walton, borough commander for Spelthorne, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have come as a shock to the local community, particularly to those who knew the victims.

“We are also aware that there has been some online commentary which has caused great distress to the victims’ families.

“We ask that you do not share any photos, memes, or footage you might see in relation to this incident.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances while we are still carrying out inquiries.”

