Four arrested after pedestrian killed in Haringey crash

Four men have been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a car collision in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Risley Avenue, Haringey, just after 1am on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of officers and the London Ambulance Service, the pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men were believed to be in the car at the time of the collision. The Met confirmed they were all arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers, the police said, as they continue inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

They have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage or information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting CAD 473 of May 12.