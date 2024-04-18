Four arrests after assault in Gloucester

Police responded to a report of people fighting with weapons in Worcester Street, Gloucester on Wednesday night [Google maps]

Four men have been arrested after a report of an assault involving weapons.

Armed police were called to Worcester Street, Gloucester, just before 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

Gloucestershire Police said two men had been assaulted and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested three men in their 20s and a man in his 30s on suspicion of affray. Anyone with information or footage of what happened is asked to get in touch.

