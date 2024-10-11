Four arrests after fatal stabbing in Canterbury

Four people have been arrested after a man died following a stabbing incident in a city centre, Kent Police said.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was found in Canterbury High Street, near its junction with St Margaret's Street, at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

