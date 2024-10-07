Four bears killed after Lake City attack were food-conditioned, CPW believes

The Daily Beast
Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is being called out by angry fans over her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Cooper faced a backlash on social media, with regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about sexuality and advice for women, accusing her of peddling propaganda for the Democratic Party nominee.Harris is also getting flak for dodging mainstream media interviews—and hardball questions—and instead plumping for cozy chats with softball ques