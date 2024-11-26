Four bodies recovered and two more people rescued in search for yacht tourists

Four bodies have been recovered and two more people have been rescued as the search continues for missing tourists, including two Britons, aboard a yacht that sank in the Red Sea.

The Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals from the UK, the US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland, when it was struck by a large wave on Monday.

The governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, said in a statement that seven people are still missing after five in total were rescued on Tuesday.

Amr Hanafi speaks to survivors (Egyptian Press Centre/AP)

The identity of those who have been recovered from the water is unknown, he added.

Two Belgians, one person from Switzerland, a Finnish national and an Egyptian were rescued on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after the vessel capsized south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam.

The Irish national who was on board is “OK”, foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said.

Mr Hanafi said those who had previously been rescued were in good health.

The Sea Story had its last safety inspection in March, the governor said.

(PA Graphics)

In a statement, he added that according to those on board the ship, a large wave was the reason the vessel capsized, and some were inside cabins which meant they could not get out.

A distress call was made from the yacht shortly before dawn on Monday.

The vessel had left Marsa Alam for a five-day trip.

Mr Hanafi ruled out any technical defect on the ship, saying all required licences had been obtained.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The yacht was operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard, based in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

The company said it has no information on the matter.

Survivors rest at a coffee shop in Marsa Alam (AP)

Rescue operations are being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governorate.

Armed forces aircraft were deployed as part of the response.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on diving holidays as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

Three Britons died in June last year when the diving boat they were on burst into flames off Marsa Alam.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault.