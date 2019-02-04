Four British and French skiers feared dead after avalanche in Italian Alps

Two British skiers are feared dead after an avalanche in the Italian Alps.

The skiers, reportedly a British couple, went missing along with two French skiers.

Three bodies have been found and search teams are looking for the fourth skier.

The two British skiers were reported missing on Sunday after failing to return to their hotel in the resort of Courmayeur.

The four skiers went missing after an avalanche in the Italian Alps (Picture: AFP)

It was reported they may have been skiing off-piste in an area known as the Spanish Couloir when an avalanche hit.

The French skiiers went missing while skiing in the same area.

According to Italy’s Alpine Rescue Service, eight people were killed as a result of avalanches across the country’s ski resorts at the weekend.

Six people were killed in the Val d’Aosta region, on the French border, while one skier was killed in Lombardy and another in the South Tyrol region.

La Repubblica newspaper said friends of the two British skiers raised the alarm when the pair failed to arrive at a meeting point.

It was reported that they were on the last day of their holiday.

The search by the emergency services was hampered by the risk of further avalanches and the steep terrain.