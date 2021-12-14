Four cases of Omicron variant identified at University of Victoria: officials

VICTORIA — British Columbia health officials are reporting 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over a three-day period.

In a news release Monday, they say 185 of the active cases are in hospital while 72 are in intensive care.

They say an update on cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the province will be provided at a briefing Tuesday.

However, a news release from Island Health and the University of Victoria says they've identified four cases of the Omicron variant from a cluster of 124 COVID-19 cases associated with people who attended off-campus events.

B.C. health officials say about 86.5 per cent of those five and older have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.3 per cent of them have had their second dose.

Officials say 13 per cent of those who are 12 and older have been given their booster shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Halifax's 1st all-queer hockey game is just the beginning, organizer says

    Halifax held its first all-queer hockey game last month, and the organizer says it's just the start of creating safe and comfortable spaces for LGBTQ athletes. "It was really amazing. It was just exhilarating to see everybody come together as well," Jaylen McKellar said. "You could just sense that everybody knew that the atmosphere was different. It was really magical in a sense." The game was held at Centennial Arena on Nov. 27. McKellar said 22 queer and transgender folks participated and abou

  • Newsroom Ready: Meet the man making Edmonton accessible one bar at a time

    Brad Bartko says he is on a mission to make Edmonton's bars and restaurants accessible. That's why he founded Disability Accessible by Design, a group that aims to guide local businesses on how to make their space and service more comfortable for people in a wheelchair or who have other disabilities.

  • B.C. forest conservationist warns of increased risk of landslides from logging

    A B.C. conservationist and forest management expert is sounding the alarm about logging and climate change, with a warning that logging roads built on hillsides can increase the frequency and severity of landslides. Concerns have been raised in the past by B.C.'s independent watchdog for forestry management practices about unsafe logging roads being built. The issue is becoming more pressing as weather becomes more severe and accessible timber is depleted, causing logging roads to be built on ev

  • Calgary councillor wants legal options for local street racers

    A Calgary councillor says he wants the city to explore whether there's a safe way to allow street racing to happen on closed roadways. Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot says because there are no legal options for people to race or test the performance of their vehicles in Calgary, it's resulting in more dangerous situations on residential streets. The notice of motion says some of the city's main drags for street racers are Rundlehorn Drive, Temple Drive, 52nd Street, 68th Street, 32nd Ave., 16th Ave.,

  • Watch top news stories today | December 12th – Midday edition

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Hungarian court orders extradition of Toronto man wanted in Hamilton homicide

    A Hungarian court has ordered the extradition of a man police said fled Canada following a February homicide in Stoney Creek. In a statement shared Saturday, the Metropolitan Court of Budapest said it has ordered Oliver Karafa be extradited but in a follow up email, it said the Slovakian-Canadian has appealed its order. Karafa, 28, is wanted on an international arrest warrant by the courts in Ontario, Hungarian officials stated in the release. He faces charges for murder and attempted murder and

  • Wall Street ends down; investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting

    Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises all slumped more than 4%, while the S&P 1500 airlines index shed about 3%.

  • Leverkusen collapses in 5-2 loss at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen threw away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and miss the chance to put pressure on the Bundesliga leaders. Leverkusen's defeat is another boost to table-topping Bayern Munich, which extended its lead to six points Saturday when it beat Mainz and second-place Borussia Dortmund drew at Bochum. Two early goals from Patrick Schick briefly seemed to have put Leverkusen in control but Brazilian defender Tuta soon responded with a v

  • Maddison stars in Leicester's 4-0 win over Newcastle in EPL

    LEICESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison scored one goal and played a part in the other three as Leicester beat Newcastle 4-0 to keep the visitors in the Premier League's relegation zone on Sunday. Youri Tielemans, playing in his 100th Premier League game, netted twice and Patson Daka also scored but Maddison stood out at King Power Stadium with a virtuoso performance in midfield that combined creativity and finishing ability. Maddison was tripped in the penalty area for a penalty that was conve

  • Booster blitz: UK races to get ahead of surging omicron

    LONDON (AP) — Long lines formed Monday at vaccination centers across England as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to protect themselves against the omicron variant, and as the U.K. recorded its first death of a patient infected with omicron. In a televised announcement late Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone 18 and up would be offered a third vaccine dose by Dec. 31 — less than three weeks away, and a month earlier than the previous target. J

  • Remember when the Metrodome's roof collapsed 5X before it was taken down?

    On Dec. 12, 2010, the Metrodome stadium's roof collapsed due to an extreme snowstorm.

  • PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

    GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for UEFA's botched Champions League draw. Madrid was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Monday after UEFA had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around. The Spanish club had initially been drawn against Portuguese club Benfica but now instead faces PSG's superstar attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. PSG had been paired with Manchester United in the original draw, which had to

  • Volunteers prepare trails for cross-country skiing at Confederation Park

    Calgary now has enough snow for the cross-country season to begin — but the trails need to be groomed first. For that, about 20 volunteers were out Sunday morning "snow farming" at the Confederation Park Golf Course, moving snow to create trails. For six years the Foothills Nordic Ski Club has had an agreement with the city to turn the area into a local destination for cross-country enthusiasts. "That's really the only reason we're able to ski here," said Jamie Grant, the club's coordinator for

  • Ottawa extends exemption for Canadian travellers stranded in South Africa

    OTTAWA — The federal government is extending, and slightly expanding, a travel exemption for Canadians trying to return home from South Africa. Earlier this month, the government lifted a requirement for Canadian travellers from South Africa to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test result in a third country before coming to Canada. An update on the federal government's website says the exemption will remain in place until at least Jan. 7. In addition, beginning Tuesday, the exemption will appl

  • New Brunswick reporting 112 additional cases of COVID-19

    New Brunswick is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19, and 96 recoveries, as the pace of infections appears to be slowing from earlier in the week. Public Health reported the active number of cases Sunday at 1,019, a rise of just 16 people since Saturday, with 14 people in intensive care and another 25 in hospital. Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60 and six people are on a ventilator. Public Health says eight of the 39 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and

  • Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

    Ontario reported another 1,476 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as eight new deaths. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update: Tests completed: 38,477. Provincewide test positivity rate: 5.4 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent on Saturday, 4.4 per cent on Friday, and 3.5 per cent on Thursday. Active cases: 10,803. Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 158; 96 needed a ventilator to breathe. Deaths: Eight, pushing the off

  • As seas rise, study sees need for national, natural approach to help coastal towns

    HALIFAX — For Darlene Norman, being a municipal leader faced with what the author of a new study sees as Ottawa's piecemeal approach to climate-related flooding feels like drowning in ever-rising seas. "It's like we're here, floundering," said the mayor of the Region of Queen's County — a lightly populated region on Nova Scotia's south shore, which is at increasing risk of storm surges as Atlantic Ocean levels creep higher. "It's the municipalities that have the most money and the most staff tha

  • Bayern's Joshua Kimmich to get COVID vaccine after infection

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told German TV on Sunday that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus after his earlier reluctance brought him to the forefront of Germany's debate on vaccine hesitancy. Kimmich's decision comes after he tested positive for the virus last month. He said he lost his senses of smell and taste for a time while he was ill and won't play until next month because of water deposits in his lungs following the infection. “Broadly, it was just d

  • Almost 2 years later, Anthony Fauci didn't think COVID-19 pandemic would have lasted this long

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's "unprecedented" how long the COVID-19 pandemic has lasted globally, with many countries enduring multiple major waves of infections since it was declared in March 2020. Speaking in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live airing Sunday on CBC News Network, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said pandemics are generally characterized by one "big burst" of infection and then dec

  • More than 1,500 'superheroes' get COVID-19 jab on Toronto Kids Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena

    More than 1,500 children aged five and up lined up at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Toronto Kids Vaccine Day. Joe Cressy, chair of the Toronto Board of Health and city councillor for Spadina-Fort York, described the event as a big opportunity for the city to come together, not just to vaccinate as many kids against COVID-19 but to also send a signal to parents and caregivers that the sooner they get their kids vaccinated, the safer the entire city will be. "Our