Four cats die after fire in North York apartment

Multiple cats were inside the unit where the fire happened, Toronto Fire said. Animal services has been contacted. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News - image credit)

Four cats have died after an overnight fire Tuesday at an apartment unit in North York, Toronto Fire says.

Crews were called to the scene near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue E. around 2:30 a.m.

The fire happened on the third floor of a four-storey low rise residential building, Toronto Fire said. There were multiple cats inside the unit where the fire happened.

Residents on the third floor self-evacuated without any injuries.

Some people were displaced from their units, Toronto Fire said. TTC buses were called in for temporary shelter.

The fire has since been extinguished and people are returning to their units, Toronto Fire said. The building manager is doing a fire watch.

Animal services have been contacted, they said.