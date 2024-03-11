Four charged over alleged hate crime stabbing of transgender girl

Four teenagers are due at the Old Bailey accused of the alleged transphobic attack (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Two teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime stabbing of a transgender girl.

The victim, 18, was attending a rollerskating party with friends when she was attacked by a group and subjected to transphobic slurs, it is said.

She is said to have suffered 14 stab wounds in the alleged attack.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and knife possession, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that three others have now been charged over the incident near to Harrow Leisure Centre in Wealdstone, north-west London.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl are all accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, while the girl also faces charges of robbery of a handbag and possession of cannabis.

One of the boys is also facing charges of disclosing sexual images and threatening the alleged victim with a knife in a private place.

The teenage girl is set to appear in the dock alongside Betts-Ramsey on Tuesday, while the boys are due to appear at the same court on April 5.

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Bunsri Bhuwa said: “This has been prosecuted as a transphobic hate crime. The victim is a transgender female.

“This was, the Crown say, a brutal, unprovoked transphobic hate crime.”

The stabbing happened in Masons Avenue in Wealdstone at around 7pm on February 10.

The court heard the victim had arranged to attend a rollerskating party with friends at Harrow Leisure Centre that day.

All four defendants have been remanded in custody.