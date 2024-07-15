Four children injured in A1 crash - police

Four children and a 36-year-old man were taken to hospital after a crash on the A1.

All five suffered "serious but not life-threatening" injuries in the crash on the northbound carriageway near Sawtry in Cambridgeshire.

It happened at about 00:50 BST and involved a Audi Q2 and a white Toyota Yaris.

A woman from Peterborough, who was driving the Audi, had tested positive for cannabis at the roadside and has been released under investigation, police said.

Police appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

